Florida coronavirus spike affects Miami's bars, beaches by July 4

Florida has teamed up with Texas to ban bar drinking, while Miami has moved to close beaches and parks, all just in time for the July 4 holiday weekend, authorities announced Friday.

Drastic measures come as Florida coronavirus cases continue to rise. Under the bar ban, companies that earn more than half of their alcohol sales can still sell alcoholic beverages on the go.

The Florida bar ban comes just three weeks after the companies were reopened.

Meanwhile, Texas ordered the closing of bars on Friday morning.

"With immediate effect, the Department of Commercial and Professional Regulation suspends local alcohol consumption in bars throughout the state," Halsey Beshears, secretary of the department, tweeted Friday morning.

Beshears added under the order "nothing changes for restaurants," where the majority of sales come from the sale of food.

Meanwhile, Miami Mayor Carlos Giménez condemned beach goers for openly ignoring security measures against the coronavirus and announced the closing of the festivities during the day.

"As we continue to see more positive COVID-19 results among young adults and the increase in hospitalizations, I have decided that the only prudent way to stop this recent increase is to crack down on recreational activities that elevate our community. overall risk, "Giménez said in a statement.

The order, which runs throughout Miami-Dade County, comes as the state grapples with a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases. Florida set and broke single-day records for new cases twice this week after reporting two consecutive days with at least 5,000 positive test results.

Giménez, in his harsh statement, said there were clearly "too many" businesses and people who ignored the rules that required masks inside public establishments or outside when 6 feet of social distance is not an option.

"If people are not going to be responsible and protect themselves and others from this pandemic, then the government is forced to step in and restore common sense to save lives," he added.

The order also prohibits any gathering in the county of more than 50 people. Fireworks displays planned for the weekend can only be viewed from your home or parked cars.

The mayor warned that the drastic measures could extend beyond the weekend.

"The closure can be extended if conditions do not improve and people do not follow the new normal rules that require the use of masks always inside commercial establishments and outdoors when social distancing of at least 6 feet is not possible," said Giménez .