Florida coronavirus: state marks Covid-19 case record as July 4 weekend approaches

The Sunshine State teamed up with Arizona, California, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas to report a record number of new cases on Wednesday, and the nation set another record for new cases at 50,203. At least 23 states have paused reopening plans amid rising infections.

The current increase in cases represents real new infections and cannot be attributed to further evidence, Admiral Dr. Brett Giroir, deputy secretary of health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said Thursday.

"There is no doubt that the more evidence you get, the more you will discover, but we believe this is a real increase in cases," Giroir told the House Select Committee on Coronavirus.

Giroir said California, Arizona, Texas and Florida accounted for about 50% of new cases and "are very concerning to everyone in public health."

The weekend of July 4 creates a "perfect storm" for a spike in cases, said Dr. Joshua Barocas, an infectious disease doctor at Boston Medical Center.

"The combination of travel, the combination of reopening, perhaps in some cases, too soon, and the combination of people who do not necessarily follow some of these preventive guidelines," he said.

DeSantis assured reporters this week that his state can deal with the increase in cases and that it is not necessary to close stores and restaurants.

"We are not going back, closing things," he said. "I mean, people who go to business are not what drives it. I think when you see the younger ones, I think a lot of them are just more social interactions and that's natural."

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giménez said restaurants in the county will close every night at midnight this week. Giménez said that failing to comply with the order is a second-degree misdemeanor and that violators can be fined and spend up to 180 days in jail.

Additionally, everyone in Miami-Dade must wear a mask or other facial covering when in public.