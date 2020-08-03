Florida coronavirus: two teens die from complications

This brings the total number of children who have died from the virus in Florida to seven. The others were a 9-year-old girl from Putnam County, an 11-year-old boy in Miami-Dade County, an 11-year-old girl in Broward County, a 16-year-old girl in Lee County, and a boy. 17-year-old in Pasco County.

To date, more than 38,000 minors have contracted Covid-19 in Florida, according to data released by the health department.

Florida, along with several other states, including Texas, Arizona, and California, has become one of Covid-19's hot spots in recent months, with new daily infections from mid-June through July.

Last week, Florida reported a record number of cases over four consecutive days. Miami-Dade County has reported the second highest number of cases of any other county in the country, while Broward County is also in the top 10, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.