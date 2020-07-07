Florida County Asks Governor to Find New Home for Confederate General Statue

Florida county commissioners voted Tuesday to protest a decision made by a state committee last year to make it the new home of a Confederate general statue currently on display in Washington, D.C.

The 9-foot-tall bronze memorial honoring General Edmund Kirby Smith, who was born in Florida and became the last surviving full general of either armies during the Civil War, stands today at the National Statuary Hall.

Now, however, with the Smith statue replaced there by Florida African-American educator and civil rights leader Mary McCleod Bethune, Lake County officials, by a 4-1 vote, are asking the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, select a different county to claim the Confederate monument, according to Reuters.

"This decision will unite our community," Leslie Campione, the commission's chairman, told Reuters after the vote. "This is the right decision."

Campione previously sent a copy of a draft letter to DeSantis to Reuters stating that Lake County no longer wants the Smith statue because the general, who was also a member of the Ku Klux Klan, was born 160 kilometers from his Tavares headquarters. The 2019 decision also caused "division and conflict in our community," the letter adds.

"The General Smith statue is not currently located in Lake County, nor has it been located in Lake County," Campione told the Florida Politics website in mid-June. “The statue is the property of the state of Florida. A small committee of our historical society at the Lake County Historical Courthouse in Tavares was selected by a state committee to display this statue in its war gallery as it was removed from the United States Capitol. "

"Unfortunately, the process did not include consideration of other museums that would have had a more direct connection to Edmund Kirby Smith, nor did it take into account the tragic history of the Lake County Historical Courthouse," he added.

The county says the building was the site of the 1949 Groveland Four criminal case, in which a group of young black men was "wrongfully accused" of raping a white woman.

Despite Lake County commissioners opposing the Smith statue, officials last year voted 3-2 to support the relocation of the monument along with a request for historical society to include context on the beliefs of the Confederation, according to Florida Politics.

Meanwhile, the Smith statue is one of a dozen Confederate figures honoring the National Statuary Hall, where each U.S. state, by law, can place two entries in the collection, the Associated Press reports.