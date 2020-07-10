Florida County reports a 33.5% positivity rate

Kazakh authorities have denied a report released by Chinese officials that the country is experiencing an outbreak of "unknown pneumonia" potentially more deadly than the new coronavirus.

On Thursday, the Chinese Embassy in Kazakhstan issued a warning to citizens living in the Central Asian country that pneumonia had killed more than 1,700 people.

"The Kazakhstan Department of Health and other agencies are conducting comparative research and have not defined the nature of the pneumonia virus," the statement said.

New cases of unidentified pneumonia have increased significantly since mid-June across the country, the embassy said, adding that in some places, authorities report hundreds of new cases per day.

In a statement on Friday, the Kazakh health ministry acknowledged the presence of "viral pneumonia of unspecified etiology," but denied that the outbreak was new or unknown.

"In response to these reports, the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan officially declares that this information does not correspond to reality," the statement read.

He added that the classification of "unspecified" pneumonia followed the guidelines of the World Health Organization "for the registration of pneumonia when coronavirus infection is diagnosed clinically or epidemiologically but is not confirmed by laboratory tests."

According to the embassy, ​​the increase was concentrated in the Atyrau, Aktobe and Shymkent regions, which together have almost 500 new cases and more than 30 critically ill patients.

China's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Beijing needed more information from the Kazakh authorities.

"For the details, I will forward it to the relevant authorities in Kazakhstan, we would also like more information," a spokesman said on Friday.

