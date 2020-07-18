Florida cyclist injured in collision with an iguana

Don't worry: The injuries were not life-threatening, at least for the 62-year-old rider, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.
The man was traveling on a trail July 10 in Marathon, in the Keys, when the iguana lunged in front of him, he told officers.
Residents of the Keys are in a "constant battle" with the lizards, said Adam Linhardt, a sheriff's spokesman. "They are everywhere. The cars hit them a lot on the road."
They can grow up to 5 feet long and are known to fall from trees in cold climates.
This got stuck between the front tire and the wheel fork. It caused the front tire to crash, and the driver fell onto the handlebars and onto the asphalt, the sheriff's office said.
The cyclist was taken to the Fishermen's Hospital and stitched to his head. He also had scratches on his arms and one leg.
"The iguana's condition did not seem so stable," said the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, which later confirmed that it had died.