Florida cyclist injured in collision with an iguana

Don't worry: The injuries were not life-threatening, at least for the 62-year-old rider, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

The man was traveling on a trail July 10 in Marathon, in the Keys, when the iguana lunged in front of him, he told officers.

Residents of the Keys are in a "constant battle" with the lizards, said Adam Linhardt, a sheriff's spokesman. "They are everywhere. The cars hit them a lot on the road."

They can grow up to 5 feet long and are known to fall from trees in cold climates.