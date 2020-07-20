Florida educators file suit after state forces schools to reopen this fall





Florida Education Association President Fedrick Ingram announced the lawsuit against Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez, the Florida Department of Education and the Florida State Board of Education. The lawsuit was filed in Circuit Court 11 in Miami.

Corcoran issued the emergency order earlier this month, requiring that all "physical schools" open "at least five days a week for all students."

"We think that is reckless," Ingram said of the executive order. "We believe it is inconceivable, and we also believe that the executive order is unconstitutional."

"No one wants to go back to the classroom and reopen our school more than educators," Ingram added. "But we want to do it safely. And we don't want to put people at risk."