Florida father fights for his life after his son infects the family with coronavirus

A Florida father is fighting for his life with COVID-19 after his 21-year-old son went out with friends and brought the virus home, the family said.

Plantation's John Place, 42, was placed on a respirator after the virus spread throughout his home, his wife, Michelle Zymet, said in a Facebook Live video.

Zymet said her 21-year-old stepson had dated friends against her wishes and then took off her mask while eating and drinking with friends.

"They don't necessarily listen. It could be peer pressure," said Zymet, 42. "They may think," None of us is sick. "We're fine." They don't understand that many of us are asymptomatic and positive carriers of the virus. "

Days later, he began to feel ill with the symptoms of the virus and learned that a friend who was on the tour had tested positive for the virus.

Soon, the rest of the family had become ill with the virus, starting with her 14-year-old brother, who is overweight and wheezing, coughing and lethargic.

Her 6-year-old sister had a runny nose, while Zymet was sore, with a fever and chills.

The entire family tested positive for the virus, but only Place, the father, landed in the hospital's intensive care unit, where he was on a ventilator for more than two weeks.

Place, who Zymet said is diabetic, has been removed from the ventilator and his health has improved slightly.

Zymet said he is sharing the family's story as a warning because the younger generation will not understand the risks of the pandemic "until they get home."

"We could have contracted this disease elsewhere," he said. "But it is the unfortunate truth that brought him home."

