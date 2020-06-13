Florida Governor Signs College Athlete NIL Compensation Bill

Florida has cleared the way for college athletes in the state to earn money from sponsorship deals as early as next summer. This occurs even when some in college sports want to slow things down due to concerns about how athlete compensation will actually work.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law that would allow college athletes in Florida to receive payment for the use of their name, images, and likeness. By then, both the NCAA and Congress may have rules or laws in place to lift those restrictions as well.

Florida is the third state, joining California and Colorado, to pass a NIL law that focuses on current NCAA rules that restrict compensation for college athletes.

"I just want to say that Florida is leading in this and if you're a front-line high school recruit trying to figure out where to go, I think any of our Florida schools is a great landing place," DeSantis said at a ceremony for signing and press conference at the University of Miami at Coral Gables. He was joined by former NFL players Jonathan Vilma, who played in Miami, and Corey Simon, who played at Florida State.

Florida law increases the urgency for the NCAA to act because it takes effect on July 1, 2021, 18 months earlier than that of California and Colorado. About two dozen other states are working on similar legislation.

The NCAA board of governors signed recommendations in April to allow athletes access to a free market, with "railings," while stressing that they will need help from Congress to avoid a patchwork of state laws. The NCAA wants its own legislation to be ready for a vote in January.

Federal lawmakers have expressed concern about the NCAA's desire and ability to regulate NIL compensation. They have also said that an antitrust exemption for the NCAA is unlikely, but they could advance national NIL legislation later this year.

While NCAA leaders have touted the need to modernize the rules for amateurism while maintaining the so-called collegiate model, not everyone in college sports is comfortable with the NIL's course.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill recently sent a memo describing "significant concerns" about the NIL to a legal commission that is examining whether to develop a standardized athlete compensation law for states to adopt. Co-authored with athletic director Bubba Cunningham and associate athletic director Paul Pogge, the memo made reference to the potential for resource reductions for non-income programs, possibly leading to their elimination. It was signed by more than a dozen national associations in various sports.

Cunningham and Pogge on Friday sent a second note, obtained by The Associated Press, to the Uniform Law Commission (ULC) to offer "alternative considerations" including group leave.

The memorandum supports group licensing by sport rather than making college athletes win individual agreements with third parties. They argue that it would offer "widespread benefits" by allowing athletes to get a share of businesses related to their sport, such as video games, trading cards, or the sale of shirts.

"My personal feeling is that a step in that direction through group licensing is something that we can handle, … something that can be easily tracked, it is something that we have done previously," Cunningham said in an interview with AP. "And it is something that is new money in the collegiate system because it is not there now, so that would have no adverse effect on our existing financial model.

"Whether you agree with the model or not, it is new money in the system."

The memo also cites a model used by LPGA that allows group licenses without requiring unionization.

"This would allow more student-athletes, some of whom come from disadvantaged backgrounds, to benefit financially from NIL activities associated with their participation in college athletics," says the group licensing memorandum.

The memorandum supports the formation of a federal commission to create NIL regulations that are supplemented by uniform state laws to ensure that schools operate under the same rules, as well as an "independent NCAA entity" to oversee NIL activities and potentially seek settlement. group license.

"There is a general feeling … that the train has left the station, I hear it a lot," said Cunningham, who runs a 28-sports program at UNC. "But I also think it is a voluntary membership organization, that debate and discussion are healthy. This is a very imperfect system and trying to move it forward will require a lot of discussion. ”

Duke Athletic Director Kevin White issued a statement earlier this week echoing Cunningham's concerns about the "possible complications" of the NIL.

A study committee for the ULC recommended going ahead with the drafting of the standardized NIL legislation. But getting there will take time; committee chairman and Idaho attorney Dale G. Higer said the writing committee would hold its first meeting this fall and that the process could take 1 to 2 years.

Tulane's director of sports law Gabe Feldman, who is investigating for the ULC, said it might be in the best interest of the NCAA and state and federal lawmakers to delay everything with a "legislative wait time."

"One option would be to ask Congress to pass a federal law that temporarily prevents state laws in this area," Feldman said. "Until there is time for Congress or the NCAA to reach some kind of consensus or take some action."