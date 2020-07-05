Florida inmates will comfort dogs for fear of July 4 fireworks

But for dogs, heavy hitting can be a nightmare.

That's why some inmates at the Brevard County Jail in Florida spend this Independence Day comforting homeless dogs scared by fireworks and other loud noises.

To help alleviate the pain and anxiety of dogs, inmates will read, play, and feed dogs at the Brevard County Sheriff's Office Animal Care Center during peak celebration hours, the office of the Sheriff on Friday.

"Our goal is not only to help calm the dogs, but also to help build and instill a sense of purpose and compassion in inmates that will hopefully help them when they return to society once they have served their sentences," said the sheriff's office. on Facebook.