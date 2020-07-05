Florida inmates will comfort dogs for fear of July 4 fireworks

But for dogs, heavy hitting can be a nightmare.
That's why some inmates at the Brevard County Jail in Florida spend this Independence Day comforting homeless dogs scared by fireworks and other loud noises.
To help alleviate the pain and anxiety of dogs, inmates will read, play, and feed dogs at the Brevard County Sheriff's Office Animal Care Center during peak celebration hours, the office of the Sheriff on Friday.
Originally started as a suggestion from citizens before becoming "an amazing idea to help calm our homeless pets," this is the second year in a row that inmates in jail have spent the holidays comforting dogs, according to the sheriff's office.
Measuring between 150 and 175 decibels, fireworks are stronger than shots (140 decibels) and even many planes at takeoff (120 decibels). Loud noise, along with bright flashes, can confuse and scare dogs, leading to stress-related symptoms, including elevated heart and respiratory rates.
Dogs also listen at higher frequencies, between 45,000 and 65,000 hertz, compared to 20,000 hertz for humans, which can make prolonged noise physically painful.