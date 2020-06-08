Florida is seeing an increase in coronavirus cases. But there are good news.

So while Florida's increase in new case numbers may be alarming, it has also increased evidence.

But there are still reasons Floridians and beach lovers should be cautious.

The virus is still spreading wildly.

Florida has reported more than 1,000 new infections each day, on average, since the middle of last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

That surge came when most of Florida entered a second stage of reopening on Friday.

One of the most important numbers when tracking the spread of the coronavirus is the "R value," which represents how many people each infected person is likely to infect, on average.

An R value of less than 1 means that fewer and fewer people will become infected and the virus will begin to fade away. But an R value of more than 1 means that the epidemic will worsen.

As of Sunday, Florida's estimated R value was 1.07, which means the spread rate is increasing slightly, according to Covid19-projections.com.

More than 63,000 people in Florida have been infected with the coronavirus, and more than 2,700 have died from the virus in the state, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Covid-19 hospitalizations in Florida have been flat for the past week. But it often takes days or weeks after new infections for some people to go to the hospital.

Several states are overtaking New York

While New York State has had the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the United States, four states are now outpacing New York in the number of new cases.

California, Texas, Florida and Illinois have had a higher average number of daily new cases, according to a CNN analysis.

California, on average, saw the most new cases per day during the week ending Sunday, averaging around 2,666 new cases daily, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Texas averaged approximately 1,537 new cases daily, followed by Florida with approximately 1,111 new cases daily and Illinois with approximately 1,071 new cases daily.

New York is number 5, with an average of about 1,047 new cases per day.

And while the number of new cases in California, Texas, and Florida has generally increased, both Illinois and New York have seen a decrease in reported new cases.

