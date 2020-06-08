Florida is seeing an increase in coronavirus cases. But there are good news.

But there are still reasons Floridians and beach lovers should be cautious.
The virus is still spreading wildly.
That surge came when most of Florida entered a second stage of reopening on Friday.
An R value of less than 1 means that fewer and fewer people will become infected and the virus will begin to fade away. But an R value of more than 1 means that the epidemic will worsen.
More than 63,000 people in Florida have been infected with the coronavirus, and more than 2,700 have died from the virus in the state, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Several states are overtaking New York
California, Texas, Florida and Illinois have had a higher average number of daily new cases, according to a CNN analysis.
California, on average, saw the most new cases per day during the week ending Sunday, averaging around 2,666 new cases daily, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Texas averaged approximately 1,537 new cases daily, followed by Florida with approximately 1,111 new cases daily and Illinois with approximately 1,071 new cases daily.
New York is number 5, with an average of about 1,047 new cases per day.
And while the number of new cases in California, Texas, and Florida has generally increased, both Illinois and New York have seen a decrease in reported new cases.
CNN's Ethan Cohen and Liz Stark contributed to this report.