Florida jogger finds decomposing human head on the side of the road

Homicide detectives are searching a wooded area near the intersection of 38th Avenue South and 31st Street South, while police are asking for the public's help.

"We are asking the public if they saw anything suspicious, to inform us," Saint Petersburg Police Public Information Officer Yolanda Fernández told CNN by phone. "We got some advice and we are tracking it."

Due to the condition of the remains, the police have been unable to determine the age, gender or ethnic origin of the deceased.

Police believe the incident occurred in the past 48 hours because the broker told them he ran in the same area on Sunday and saw nothing unusual. The head was seen in a grassy area under an overpass around 7 a.m., police said, adding that there is no video surveillance nearby.