Florida jogger finds human head on side of highway, police say

A Florida woman discovered a human head while jogging Tuesday morning, according to police.

The broker made the horrifying discovery in a St. Petersburg neighborhood shortly before reporting it to police around 7 a.m., police said in a press release.

Homicide detectives arrived on the scene near the intersection of 38th Ave. and 31st St. S, according to the statement. The remains were in a grassy area between the sidewalk and the roadside, just west of an interstate overpass, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Investigators said the victim probably did not die there and that the head ended there in the past two days, Fox 13 reported. Investigators were unable to identify the victim's race or gender because the head was severely decomposed.

Agents closed the area while homicide detectives searched for additional remains, police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernández said.

The runner told police he saw nothing when he passed the area during a race on Sunday.

"She did not run here yesterday but she did on Sunday, and she did not run here on Sunday," said Fernández. "So we ask anyone in the public who saw it yesterday or saw something suspicious to let us know."

Authorities continued to investigate, and the head was to be turned over to the coroner.

Police are asking anyone with information on the matter to call 727-893-7780.

Associated Press contributed to this report..