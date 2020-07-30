Florida man accused of shooting weapons in hotel lobby for lack of social estrangement

A Florida man was arrested for allegedly shooting a gun inside the lobby of a Miami Beach hotel in response to a family who was mocking social distancing rules, according to a report.

Douglas Marks, 29, is accused of squeezing the rounds at the Crystal Beach Suites on Monday night, the Miami Herald reported, citing police.

Marks confronted a mother-son duo sitting on the lobby sofa and told them, "Not everyone is socially estranged," according to an arrest report obtained by the newspaper.

The mother, Verónica Peña, and her son ignored Marks and remained in his place, according to the report.

Then, allegedly, Marks said "Let me take care of them, I have two people who don't follow instructions," before firing multiple shots. It is unclear who Marks was talking to.

No one was injured in the shooting, which Marks admitted, but claimed he fired "four warning shots" because someone was following him, the newspaper reported.

Marks was hit with several weapons charges.