Florida man accused of vandalizing 100 stop signs with graffiti

A Florida man was arrested Saturday for allegedly going on a wave of vandalism, scribbling anti-racism messages at about 100 stop signs in a community, according to a report.

Zachary Kato, 32, is accused of using stencils and paint to write "racism" or "I can't breathe" under the word "stop" on road signs in the city of Port Orange, the Orlando Sentinel reported, citing a affidavit of arrest. .

Kato's alleged wave of vandalism cost the city $ 12,500 in damages, according to the report.

Police tracked him down on Friday with the help of surveillance footage.

Officers recovered cans of paint in their trash and other evidence, including receipts and cell phone screenshots.

Following the discovery of the evidence, Kato began an outrageous tirade, according to the report.

He allegedly challenged the police officers who searched his home to arrest him, furious: "I want to see a judge and a jury tell me that speaking out against racism (expletive) is wrong."

Kato was charged with criminal mischief.

He has several previous arrests, including one in 2013, when he was accused of strangling his father in a fight.