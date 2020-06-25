Florida man allegedly stole, crashed, and dumped a $ 1 million yacht

There is likely to be severe punishment reserved for this alleged criminal.

A Florida man reportedly robbed, crashed, and then abandoned a nearly $ 1 million yacht in March, evading police for three months before being arrested last week.

Nautical non-gooder Donovan Russell Jester, 28, stole the boat from a dock in St. Petersburg, Florida, then left it after crashing it into canal signaling piles, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

The boat then drifted to a nearby oyster bed, where it was discovered by local agents. They were able to identify Jester with a fingerprint left on the cabin door.

He was charged with a large theft vessel for the voyage and faces up to 30 years in prison.

The stolen yacht was identified by authorities as a 46-foot Jeanneau leader with a value of $ 900,000.

On his website, Jeanneau markets the luxury boat in provocative terms, describing "its sinuous profile" and "sporty appearance." Jeanneau's website says the interior of the ship "will seduce you with its contemporary spirit."

It also has two large cabins, including the owner's suite that can accommodate a king-size bed.