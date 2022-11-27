According to a news from the Pinellas Country Sheriff’s Office a Florida man named Michel Dougherty the Florida man 40 was accused of attacking woman in head with hatchet and left in her head.

Tuesday the woman was found with hatchet protruding form her head, who was around 56 , residence in 24th Street North in St. Petersburg.

Dougherty had fled the scene of the attack before deputies arrived. Detectives found his vehicle later that day in Gainesville, Florida

Florida police car

On Thursday Michel Dougherty arrested and pulled over by a Deputy Aachua Country.

According to the Sheriff’s news the condition of woman’s life is threatening.