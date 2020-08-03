Florida Man Buys Porsche With Fake Check Printed From Home Computer

A man in Florida reportedly bought a new Porsche with a check he printed on his home computer, and then decided to waste some time.

Casey William Kelley, 42, cashed the check for nearly $ 140,000 at a local car dealership Tuesday, but was arrested a day later when he tried to buy multiple Rolex watches from a jeweler in Miramar Beach with more fake checks, according to The Palm. . Beach Post.

He was subsequently arrested for theft of a motor vehicle and for issuing a false ticket.

After selling the car, a Porsche 911 Turbo, the dealer unsuccessfully attempted to cash Kelley's check, and then reported the vehicle as stolen.

However, the jeweler chose to keep the check and watches until the money cleared.

When the check came back as a fake, the cashier reported the crime to the police, although Kelley was already in custody.

He later admitted to authorities that he had printed the checks at home, police said.