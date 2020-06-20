Florida man charged with manslaughter after shooting a friend with a rifle

A Florida man was charged with involuntary manslaughter after aiming a gun at his friend and pulling the trigger, thinking the gun was unloaded, authorities said.

The victim, Sean Cook, 26, died after being shot in the chest.

Cook went to his friend Shea Harkins' home in Palm Harbor on Thursday night to play video games, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Harkins, 26, told police the two were playing in his room, and he left the room to retrieve his rifle, a Colt M4 that he had been customizing.

Harkins said he returned to the room and pointed the rifle at Cook as a joke. Cook asked Harkins, "What, are you going to shoot me?"

Harkins said he then pulled the trigger, believing the gun was unloaded, the sheriff's office said.

Cook was rushed to Mease Countryside Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Harkins was arrested and charged on Friday. He was released from the county jail after posting a $ 10,000 bond.