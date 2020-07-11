Florida man, children accused of selling toxic chemicals as coronavirus cure

Mark Grenon, 62, and his children, Jonathan, 34, Joseph, 32, and Jordan, 26, all from Bradenton, Florida, allegedly manufactured, promoted, and sold "Miracle Mineral Solution" (MMS), a chemical solution containing chlorite from sodium. and water, says the sworn statement of criminal complaint.
The men sold the toxic bleach under the guise of the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, an entity they allegedly created in an attempt to avoid government regulation, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said in a statement.
They have been charged with criminal contempt, conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to violate the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act for their alleged actions, the United States Attorney's Office said.
CNN has been unable to reach the Grenons or their attorneys for comment.
The men allegedly claimed that MMS could prevent, treat and cure Covid-19, according to federal prosecutors. They are accused of telling customers to ingest the chemical orally, "causing the solution to turn into chlorine dioxide, a powerful bleach, which is generally used for industrial water treatment or for bleaching textiles, pulp and paper, "federal prosecutors said.
The affidavit also alleges that the Grenons had previously marketed MMS as a miracle cure for dozens of other serious diseases and disorders, including cancer, Alzheimer's, autism, multiple sclerosis, and HIV / AIDS.
The Grenons reportedly sold tens of thousands of bottles of MMS across the country, including to consumers throughout South Florida.
The US Food and Drug Administration has not approved MMS for the treatment of Covid-19 or for any other use, but has received reports of people requiring hospitalizations, developing life-threatening conditions, and dying. after drinking MMS, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
"The Church of Genesis II Health and Healing has actively and deliberately put consumers at risk with its fraudulent Miracle Mineral Solution, and Americans expect and deserve medical treatments that have been scientifically proven to be safe and effective," said Catherine Hermsen , Assistant Commissioner of the FDA Office of Criminal Investigations.
"We commend the efforts of our law enforcement partners to vigorously investigate this matter. The FDA will continue our efforts to ensure that these and other like-minded vendors do not jeopardize the health of Americans during this pandemic and in the future. "he continued. .
In April, the FDA had already sent a warning letter to the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing and to various websites associated with the company.
The agency also issued prior warnings that chlorine dioxide represents a significant health risk and has not been shown to be safe and effective for any health use.