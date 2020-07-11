Florida man, children accused of selling toxic chemicals as coronavirus cure







Mark Grenon, 62, and his children, Jonathan, 34, Joseph, 32, and Jordan, 26, all from Bradenton, Florida, allegedly manufactured, promoted, and sold "Miracle Mineral Solution" (MMS), a chemical solution containing chlorite from sodium. and water, says the sworn statement of criminal complaint.

The men sold the toxic bleach under the guise of the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, an entity they allegedly created in an attempt to avoid government regulation, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said in a statement.

They have been charged with criminal contempt, conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to violate the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act for their alleged actions, the United States Attorney's Office said.

CNN has been unable to reach the Grenons or their attorneys for comment.