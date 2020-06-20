Florida man confessed to the horrifying murder of 2 missing George Floyd protesters found dead, according to court documents.

A Tallahassee man openly confessed to the murders of two women, providing lurid details about what he did, according to recently released court documents.

The documents, obtained by the Tallahassee Democrat, revealed that suspect Aaron Glee Jr. renounced his right to remain silent while in police custody and reportedly fully recounted how he kidnapped and killed Oluwatoyin Salau, a 19-year-old student and protester; and Victoria Sims, a 75-year-old retired state worker and volunteer.

"While he was in the hospital, Glee made voluntary admissions to officers who were watching him for murdering two women in Tallahassee," the report said. "He would also make a phone call to his mother and make these same admissions."

Glee has been charged with two counts of kidnapping and murder and one count of sexual assault, police said.

2 MISSING GEORGE FLOYD GUARDS FOUND MURDERED IN FLORIDA; Suspect arrested

The two women met after the recent Black Lives Matter protests seeking justice after the death of George Floyd, who died on May 25 while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Salau had even spoken at the protests, according to reports.

Salau disappeared on June 6, followed by Sims on June 11. Police found Salau's body behind Glee's house, covered in leaves, and found Sims under a bloody sheet in a room, according to reports.

Police intercepted Glee on an Orlando Greyhound bus bound for West Palm Beach, where he has family. Glee complained of respiratory problems and was taken to a local hospital, where he spoke openly about the two murders, according to the arrest report.

Florida man charged with murder after shooting friend with a rifle

In court, Glee detailed how he met Salau at a bus stop and offered to take her home to bathe and sleep. He called Sims, who had sometimes prepared food and brought it to him; She also provided him with transportation when he requested it, since he did not have his own car, according to the report.

After Salau showered, Glee attempted to initiate sexual activity, but she resisted, according to court documents. Glee claimed that he then beat her.

MAN SPORTING MACHETE TATTOO ON THE FACE SOMEONE INVOLVED IN THE MACHETE ATTACK

"He was asked if he would characterize his actions as rape," the researchers wrote. "Glee replied in the affirmative."

Glee then held Salau prisoner for three to five days at his home, allegedly raped her, and eventually killed her to avoid being caught, according to court documents, noting that he was allegedly highly intoxicated at the time.

"Glee stated that he knew he would be arrested and likely sentenced to prison if he allowed Salau to leave the residence," reads court documents. "Glee indicated that it determined that its only course of action was to end his life."

Glee had previously been arrested on May 29 after a Tallahassee officer saw him kick a woman in the stomach, the Democrat reported, citing police reports.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

During her brief court hearing on Saturday, Glee appeared by video conference and did not speak.