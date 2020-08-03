Florida man fatally shoots Burger King worker for delay in driving

A Florida man fatally shot an Orlando Burger King worker on Saturday night after his friend's driving order took too long to complete, according to a report.

Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, 37, is charged with shooting Desmond Joshua, 22, in the parking lot of the fast food restaurant on E. Colonial Drive around 7:30 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Office of the Orange County.

"You have two seconds before I shoot you," Rodriguez-Tormes told the victim, who had been recently hired, before pulling the trigger, WKMG reported, quoting officers.

Rodríguez-Tormes had previously broken into the Burger King at the behest of a woman who made a scene during a long wait at the drive-thru.

The unidentified woman received a $ 40 refund and was told to leave after she got out of her car and yelled that she was going to get "her man" to come to the restaurant, according to an arrest record.

She walked away, but soon after returned with Rodríguez-Tormes, who attacked Joshua, demanding that the employee fight him.

Rodríguez-Tormes placed Joshua in a headlock before a witness separated them, according to records.

But moments later, Rodríguez-Tormes returned from his truck with a gun and shot Joshua, police said.

The employee was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

Rodríguez-Tormes was accused of murder, destruction of evidence and possession of weapons.