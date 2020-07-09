Florida man, sons sold toxic bleach as coronavirus cure, authorities say

A Florida man and his three children are accused of selling a bleach-like toxic chemical mixture as a miracle cure for the new coronavirus and other diseases, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Mark Grenon, 62, and sons, Jonathan, 34; Jordan, 26; and Joseph, 32, allegedly marketed and sold Miracle Mineral Solution ("MMS") through a totality called Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, according to the criminal complaint. A federal judge in Miami had ordered the church to stop selling the substance in April, but the order was ignored, authorities said.

"Not only is this MMS product toxic, but its distribution and use can prevent sick people from receiving the legitimate medical care they need," said Ariana Fajardo Orshan, US attorney for the Southern District of Florida. "A United States District Court has already ordered defendants to stop distributing this product; we will not be left to do nothing as individuals intentionally violate Court orders and put the public in danger."

The Grenons allegedly ordered their clients to ingest MMS orally, causing it to turn into chlorine dioxide, a powerful bleaching agent normally used for "industrial water treatment or bleaching of textiles, pulp and paper", according to the complaint.

The Food and Drug Administration said that drinking MMS is the same as taking chlorine and can cause severe vomiting, diarrhea and life-threatening low blood pressure. Some people who drank MSS were hospitalized, developed life-threatening conditions and died, federal officials said.

Before it was marketed as a cure for COVID-19, the Grenons presented it as a remedy for autism, cancer, and HIV / AIDS, according to the complaint.

"Making claims that untested drugs, especially potentially dangerous and unapproved chlorine dioxide products, can cure or prevent COVID-19 or any other disease is unacceptable," said Catherine Hermsen, assistant commissioner of the Office of Criminal Investigations from the FDA.

"The Church of Genesis II Health and Healing has actively and deliberately put consumers at risk with its fraudulent miracle mineral solution, and Americans expect and deserve medical treatments that have been scientifically proven to be safe and effective."

The complaint says the Grenons initially agreed to comply with the order of US District Judge Kathleen Williams to stop selling the solution, before changing their tone in podcasts and emails to the judge herself.

"We will NOT participate in any of your unconstitutional orders, subpoenas, etc.," said an email from Mark Grenon. "Over and over again I have written all that to you … You have NO authority over our Church."

The Grenons are charged with conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to violate the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetics Act and criminal contempt, according to the complaint.

Florida has witnessed an increase in coronavirus cases in the past month. More than 10,000 new infections were reported Tuesday, according to the Florida Department of Public Health. As of Thursday morning, the state has seen at least 223,783 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in total and more than 3,889 deaths.

Associated Press contributed to this report.