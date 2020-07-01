Florida man trapped on property with more than 200 exotic birds

Now he is the one who is trapped in a cage.

Majid "Magic" Esmaeili lives and operates a bird sanctuary near Tampa Bay, Florida, but due to a property dispute with his neighbor, it is "technically illegal" for him to leave.

Esmaeili owns and operates the Zaksee Parrot Sanctuary in Tampa, Florida, where it cares for hundreds of rescued parrots, macaws, cockatoos, and other exotic birds. However, the sanctuary is surrounded on all sides by other properties, and the only path comes from another section whose owners recently put locks on the doors, effectively trapping Esmaeili inside.

"I have absolutely no way to get out," he told a local Fox affiliate.

Esmaeili says he recently ran out of food for himself, but has been able to subsist on bananas and bamboo shoots growing in the sanctuary, according to the Tampa Bay Times..

He had been relying on volunteers to bring food for himself and the birds, but most of the volunteers were seniors or students from nearby universities, but those resources were depleted when the coronavirus began to devastate the state. He says it may be months before his student volunteers return to college.

Esmaeili bought the property for the sanctuary from Lynda Fowler, who operates her own business next door: At Breeze Farms Inc., a ranch and riding center that offers programs for children. Esmaeili told the local Fox station that when he bought the property, he agreed with Fowler that he could use a road on his ranch to get to and from his sanctuary.

Fowler told Fox 13 that she got tired of Esmaeili for being a bad neighbor and decided to close her door in return.

"I operate a horse riding ranch and a children's camp, and he jumps out of the woods like crazy because he lives there and makes the children cry," he told the Tampa Bay Times.

In court, Esmaeili said he spent $ 10,000 and four years to build the gate that Fowler closed. She won the recent court battle, but Esmaeili and her lawyers, who work pro bono, say they intend to appeal the case.

"Let's say you are trying to repair something and you break your leg. Technically it is illegal for you to leave your property," said his lawyer Samuel Alexander. "However, if you call an ambulance, that ambulance will use the path it built with its own hands and will cross the In the Breeze property and pick it up."

Esmaeili has been raising money to buy food and continue to fight her case in court with a boost at GoFundMe. He has currently raised more than $ 3,000 from more than 100 donors.