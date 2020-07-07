Florida man visiting beaches dressed as Grim Reaper says governor should require masks statewide





Daniel Uhlfelder, who sued the state's Republican governor earlier this year saying he opened beaches prematurely, has spent the past few weeks warning bathers of the growing danger of the coronavirus while dressed as the Grim Reaper, complete with a dark cloak and scythe. giant.

"Unfortunately, when I started this job in March, I had a bad belief that it was going to be really bad. Unfortunately, my predictions have exceeded what I thought," said Uhlfelder, this time in a light blue shirt and pink tie. – He told CNN on Monday.

Criticizing DeSantis for leaving decisions like masks and beach access to local officials, Uhlfelder said, "he needs to issue a mask order because the masks work."

"Local officials have instituted masking mandates in their respective counties, including Miami Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Orange, Hillsborough and Duval. These are the largest counties in Florida, therefore, the majority of the state's population is under a mask mandate, "said Cody McCloud, press secretary to Governor DeSantis told CNN. "Some counties have experienced significant cases of COVID-19 and others relatively few, so the contribution of city leaders is important in determining the best course of action for a particular community. A mask mandate may make sense in the county. of Miami-Dade, but not in the more than 20 rural Florida counties, some with less than 50 positive COVID cases. "

DeSantis said Monday that the state's high positivity rates are due in part to an increase in the number of tests conducted statewide. He went on to say that the average age of all who test positive at this time is 36, and that except for comorbidities, the "death rate is quite close to zero." Florida is now reporting 6,336 new cases of Covid-19, according to the Florida Department of Health. This brings the state's total to 206,447 cases and 3,778 deaths, the health department reported July 6. The lawyer in disguise says he is targeting the beaches because they are attracting people to the state from around the world, resulting in part in more cases. Since the start of his tour on May 1, Uhlfelder has traveled to the beaches from Miami to Jacksonville, receiving at least a little rejection from beach lovers. "Coming here and dressing up as the grim reaper, you know, saying 'You're dead from being here', I think it's a little too much," James Rivera, a beach visitor, told CNN in Jacksonville Beach. "Let's not abandon everything because we are sick. As crazy as it sounds, it's too much." However, regardless of opposition, Uhlfelder has continued his tour in hopes of being "a voice for the people of Florida." He says his main concern is not necessarily Florida swimmers, but tourists from other states. "It is not necessarily the act of being on the beach," says Uhlfelder. "They're getting fresh air, they're exercising, and I don't have a problem with that kind of behavior. It's the fact that people come to Florida to use our beaches." His concern is that small towns, like his in Escambia County, do not have enough infrastructure to support the increase in coronavirus cases. The solution, he says, is a state guide as the desired mask order. "We don't have a comprehensive state plan to deal with this," he says. "The governor decided to defer to local areas, such as cities and counties, to make the decisions, which are difficult decisions."

Rosa Flores, Artemis Moshtaghian and Sara Weisfeldt of CNN contributed to this report.