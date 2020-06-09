Florida Mayor calls for Confederate statues to be removed

A Florida city is removing all Confederate monuments in the region in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests, in part motivated by the police killing of Minnesota man George Floyd, officials announced Tuesday.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, Republican, said Tuesday morning that a statue in Hemming's local park had been removed hours earlier, and that it was the first of the city's Confederate monuments to be demolished.

"The Confederate monument is gone, and the others in this city will also be removed," Curry said outside City Hall. "We hear your voices. We have heard your voices.

Curry, who was joined by the Jacksonville Jaguars, running back Leonard Fournette, also announced that he would introduce legislation to increase collaboration between city agencies.

The 62-foot-tall statue in Hemming Park, titled "For Florida Soldiers," had been in place since 1898, according to the Florida Public Archeology Network.

There are at least three other Confederate monuments in Jacksonville, according to the network, such as the Camp Captain Mooney Cemetery, which was established in 1864 and is owned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Another, located inside the "Confederate Park" and called "Women of the Southern Lands", was splashed with red paint over the weekend.

The lengthy debate over whether Confederate monuments are appropriate in public spaces escalated after white supremacists converged on Charlottesville in 2017, in part to protest the city's attempt to move a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. It gained momentum in recent weeks amid protests sparked in part by the death of Floyd, 46. Floyd, a black man, died in police custody after a white officer pressed a knee to his neck for more than eight minutes.

Some who want to preserve the Confederate monuments say they are works of art and say that their removal would amount to erasing history. Critics say they inappropriately glorify a legacy of racism and slavery.

Associated Press contributed to this report.