Florida Police Department will not send police on non-violent calls

St. Petersburg police officers will no longer respond to non-violent calls to 911, such as complaints about quality of life or mental health problems, amid nationwide calls for budget cuts and police changes, the agency announced.

The Florida City Police Department will send employees of its newly created Community Assistance Liaison division, which officials described as "a social service agency." They will respond to 911 calls related to a number of problems, including drug overdoses, disorderly poisoning, suicide crisis and begging, the department said in a press release on Thursday.

"The change is coming to the St. Pete Police Department," Police Chief Anthony Holloway said during a press conference Thursday, referring to the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, a black man, died after a white police officer rested his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.

Holloway said the police department spoke to religious and community groups, protesters and union officials, following Floyd's death.

"After all those conversations, we had a common goal. That common goal is very simple: our citizen is asking for change. The city of Saint Petersburg and the police department are ready for that change. "

City officials, in turn, ordered the reallocation of $ 3.1 million in federal grants and $ 3.8 million in city funds earmarked for the new program, according to the statement. The funds were initially intended to pay for the hiring of 25 more police officers for the department.

According to the press release, CAL officials will respond to the following calls:

Intoxicated individuals

Mental health crisis

Drug overdose

Messy poisoning

Suicidal crises

Homeless complaints and begging

Neighborhood disputes

Truancy or disorderly minors

Messy youth in elementary schools

The program is scheduled to start on October 1.

Holloway explained that the average age of police officers on the force is 25 and that most do not even have children, "but sometimes we are asked to help someone raise their child."

As for mental health calls, Holloway said, officers don't have enough training in the area and aren't experts on those kinds of issues.

Of the 259,800 calls to 911 in 2019, the St. Petersburg Police Department responded to some 12,700 calls for help related to those problems, the department said.

Holloway also said Thursday that the department is reviewing its use of force policy and how complaints are handled. You are monitoring calls to determine whether or not to answer.

"Believe it or not, we still get a few calls about" there is an African American man sitting in the park, he doesn't look like us, "the police chief said during the press conference." We are not going to take those calls. If that person, he or she, is not committing a crime, we are not going to do it. "

He detailed additional training for the department, doubling de-escalation and self-defense training one to two times per year.

The department also requires that civilian members receive training on "Fair and Impartial Police," which its sworn officers already receive. A civilian member of a local advocacy or faith group will be added to the police department's hiring board.