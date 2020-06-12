Florida police union chapter leader resigns after controversial Facebook post

The president of the Florida police organization has resigned from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office over a Facebook post that caused an uproar when he tried to recruit law enforcement officers from other cities accused of assaulting protesters.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Lt. Bert Gamin resigned after Ivey informed him that he intended to fire him after a review of Gamin's personal file and an investigation into the social media posts.

He told reporters during a press conference Friday that the review brought up an incident that occurred 15 years ago that involved racial overtones and other comments to his subordinates. He was told about the incident but was never suspended, Ivey said.

"As a result of Lt. Gamin's original comments made on Facebook and the disclosure of the various items in his personal file, yesterday afternoon, I informed Lt. Gamin and his representative that upon completion of the internal investigation, I intended to Terminate your employment with our agency, "Ivey said." As a result of my intention, Lt. Gamin decided to resign from the agency and, as such, is no longer affiliated with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. "

He said Gamin displayed "bad judgment" and brought "greater shame" to the sheriff's office and other police departments.

"He acknowledges that not only were they inopportune, but they were also very unpleasant. And I think if he could go back and disconnect time, we wouldn't be here right now," Ivey said.

Gamin sparked outrage when he attempted to recruit officers accused of assaulting protesters during protests against police brutality.

"Hello, Buffalo 57 and Atlanta 6 … we are hiring in Florida … lower taxes, no ruthless leadership or foolish mayors at press conferences … we also stand behind … law and order in Florida. .. "move where they want you," he wrote over the weekend on the Facebook page of the Florida chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police.

The "Buffalo 57" refers to members of the Buffalo Police Emergency Response team who resigned from the unit on Friday afternoon in support of two officers who were suspended without pay after pushing a 75-year-old man to the ground during a recent protest.

The "Atlanta 6" alludes to six Atlanta police officers accused of taking two college students out of their car and shooting them with stun guns. Four of the officers have been fired, of which two are suing to return to force.

Gamin later apologized for the post, saying "it was in bad taste and did not reflect the sentiment he was trying to convey."