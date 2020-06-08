Florida police union offers to hire police who were fired or resigned for police misconduct

A Florida law enforcement organization has said it will rehire those same officers accused of misconduct, and that offer is causing outrage.

On Saturday, the Brevard County chapter of the Fraternal Police Order posted a Facebook message to "Buffalo 57" and "Atlanta 6", saying it was "hiring."

"Atlanta 6" refers to the six Atlanta police officers who were hired, five on felony charges, after being accused of using excessive force against two black college students who were leaving a protest in their car. In a video recording of the incident, officers are seen breaking the windows of the vehicle, removing the student from the car and testing the student.

"Lower taxes, no ruthless leadership, or dumb mayors rambling on at press conferences … Plus … we stand behind you!" Brevard County F.O.P. added in your post.

In another Facebook post on Sunday, the organization made the same offer to Minneapolis police, who are currently facing calls to be dismantled and dismantled after four of their officers were indicted for their involvement in the death of George Floyd. .

"Minneapolis officials … we will not dissolve our agencies or yield … we are hiring in Florida," the publication said.

The two posts garnered hundreds of angry comments, with many saying the posts only proved why the police need to be turned down.

"It will not support police brutality and will offer this state as a safe haven for bad policemen. That is why the police must be expelled and dissolved," read one comment.

Since then, both posts have been removed and the Brevard County F.O.P did not respond to CNN's request for comment.

But in comments to Florida Today, Brevard County F.O.P. President Bert Gamin claimed responsibility for the position with respect to the Buffalo and Atlanta police officers and defended them.

"The police had the legal authority in both cases," Gamin said in an email to Florida Today. "At the time the warnings were provided, citizens were already breaking the law. Those citizens chose to ignore the warnings. This led directly to escalations and confrontations with the police. When we issue legal warnings / warrants, citizens have the responsibility to comply "The reality is that non-compliance leads to an escalation".

Gamin, according to his LinkedIn page, has been a lieutenant in the Brevard County Sheriff's Office for 26 years, but Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey distanced himself from his union office.

"The & # 39; Brevard County FOP & # 39; The page and the organization have no official affiliation with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office and neither I nor I have authorized to recruit or comment on our behalf!" Sheriff Wayne Ivey said in a statement posted on the sheriff's office Facebook page.

Ivey added that the comments made by the union were "extremely unpleasant and insensitive" to the "critical problems that are occurring in our country", and that his office "does not approve" the content in any way.

Tod Goodyear, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, told CNN that the department is trying to determine if Gamin violated any policy.

"Although the comments he made are troubling, there are still some protections provided by the constitution on freedom of expression," Goodyear said. "If there was a violation of the policy, I'm sure it will be addressed."

The Fraternal Police Order, which is the country's largest law enforcement organization with more than 330,000 members, did not respond to CNN's request for comment.