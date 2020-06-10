Florida porn actor launches into local office

A Florida porn star is shifting gears and running for a local office.

Juan Melecio, who is openly gay, submitted documents Monday for an opportunity at a commission position in Wilton Manors in the upcoming November elections, The Sun-Sentintel reported.

"I am from Puerto Rico and I am a very passionate person," Melecio told the newspaper. "When something is right, I just go for it."

Melecio, whose stage name is Antonio Biaggi, has appeared in several pornographic sessions, including "Trouser Trout" and "Work Loads 2". The 41-year-old man had also owned a spa and barber shop in Wilton Manors before selling the businesses in 2019, according to the report.

Wilton Manors, which is located in South Florida, is known as the "Second Gayest City" in the United States, according to the city's website, as a result of its high LGBT population.

Melecio told the newspaper that the city should serve all residents, regardless of their sexual orientation.

"We should have more festivals, not just Gay Pride," he said.