Florida Registers 8,500 New Coronavirus Cases in a Single Day

Florida continued to record high numbers of coronaviruses on Sunday, adding more than 8,500 new cases to its state count, according to a report.

The sunshine state recorded 8,530 new infections, with a total of 141,075 cases of COVID-19, NBC Miami reported.

Sunday's count comes just a day after the state set a daily record for new cases with 9,585 infections.

It marked the third consecutive day that the state had seen more than 8,500 cases.

In the past seven days, there have been a total of 43,784 new cases, representing more than 30 percent of the state's patients since the pandemic began, the outlet reported.

There were also 29 additional deaths reported Sunday, bringing the number of deaths statewide to 3,419, according to the report.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that he still does not plan to issue a state order requiring masks, insisting that the measure be better handled at the local level.

But he did ask younger people to wear masks to prevent the spread of the virus to older relatives and others with underlying medical conditions.

"While this may not be negatively affecting it, it can pass it on to other people," he said.

