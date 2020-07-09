Florida reports 120 new deaths from coronavirus, a one-day record for the state

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, prepares to testify before a hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Work and Pensions on Capitol Hill June 30 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch / Pool via AP

The United States has yet to come out of the first wave of Covid-19, the country's leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on SiriusXM radio.

"People ask: 'Are we worried about a second wave?' And I keep saying to people: 'What are you talking about a second wave? We're actually knee-deep in the first wave. "We've never really gotten out of it," Fauci said during a prerecorded interview with SiriusXM Doctor Radio broadcast on Friday.

"What confuses people, not only in our own country but around the world, we have a very large country and it is very heterogeneous. I mean, the New York metropolitan area is very, very different from Casper, Wyoming or a city ​​in Montana or a city in the southwest, "added Fauci. "So things happen at different rates and things really evolve."

Fauci went on to explain how the New York City metro area was severely affected at the start of the pandemic and is now doing well, with declining cases, hospitalizations, and deaths compared to other regions of the United States.

"I think they will succeed. What we are seeing now in some of the southern states is that there really was variability in the way it was handled. Some states actually decided to open up, but they probably did so prematurely and not adhering to the guidelines for a gateway to phase one to phase 2. Other states really did well, but people in the state took an all-or-nothing attitude, "Fauci said.