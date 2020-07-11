Florida reports 188 new coronavirus deaths, a one-day record for the state

More than seven thousand Moroccans, most of them women, are stranded in Spain after their country closed its borders to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

They arrived in Spain to pick fruit in March, sending their earnings to their families, and they were trapped when the season ended in May. Now 7,200 people are in limbo in the Huelva province of southern Spain, almost penniless, according to a statement released earlier this week by a group of Spanish and Moroccan human rights organizations, including the group Andalusian local Women 24h.

On Thursday, a group of 15 women organized a protest in Cartaya, Huelva. The women, who work on one of the farms involved, marched with placards demanding that they be allowed to return home.

"We are here without work, we have nothing, the money we had was sent to our family. We have no money to eat, we have to return. We ask [the King] Mohammed VI to send someone to help us. So that we can return" Fatima, one of the protesters, said in a video of the protest obtained by CNN.

"Our children are alone in Morocco, they have no one to take care of them, we have to go back," he said. CNN obtained a video of protesters discussing their situation from an activist group.

Read the full story here.