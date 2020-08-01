Florida reports more than 9,500 additional cases of Covid-19 residents

Some coronavirus survivors have experienced hearing problems that lasted long after they were discharged from the hospital, a small study revealed.

Audiologists at the University of Manchester surveyed 121 adults who had been hospitalized with Covid-19 eight weeks after being discharged.

When asked about changes in their hearing, 16 people reported that their hearing was worse. Eight reported hearing impairment and eight others reported tinnitus – hearing noises that are not caused by an external source.

The researchers said the results, published in a letter to the International Journal of Audiology, add more anecdotal evidence to our understanding of the long-term effects of coronavirus on health.

Kevin Munro, professor of audiology and head of hearing health At the Manchester Biomedical Research Center, scientists already knew that other viruses such as measles, mumps, and meningitis can cause hearing loss, and that coronaviruses can damage the nerves that carry information to and from the brain.

"It is possible, in theory, that Covid-19 could cause problems with parts of the auditory system, including the middle ear or cochlea," he said.