Florida reports record 1-day coronavirus deaths

Florida reported 120 coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, a daily record for the Sunshine State since the pandemic began.

Nearly 9,000 new cases have been added to the state's total of more than 232,718 confirmed infections, according to data released Thursday by the Florida Department of Health. Florida has recorded more than 4,000 confirmed virus-related deaths.

Florida also set a record for daily infection rates on Saturday when 11,458 cases were reported, and more than 63,000 new cases have been confirmed in the past week, according to a local news outlet.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said earlier this week that he believed the state had "stabilized" but would like to see coronavirus numbers return to what they were in May and early June.

"There is no need to be afraid," he added, despite the increasing number of positive tests.

Cases have increased in other U.S. states, bringing the country's total to more than 3 million confirmed coronavirus cases and nearly 133,000 deaths.

DeSantis has repeatedly said it will not reinstate blocking measures and does not believe that masking mandates do anything to alleviate the spread of the virus.

The governor also said the increase in cases in Florida is due to the fact that testing capabilities have increased, echoing President Trump's rejection of the increase in COVID-19 in the United States.

"There have been far more infections than documented cases & # 39; & # 39 ;, DeSantis said Monday." But it's not really evidence that it's more frequent. "

Health officials have said the virus is accelerating and that infection rates are not strictly increasing due to testing.

"In April and May, we were dealing with 100,000 cases per day," said Michael Organization, World Health Organization (WHO) official, Dr. Michael Ryan, during a press conference on Tuesday. "Today we are dealing with 200,000 per day."

"This epidemic is accelerating," added Ryan.

Ryan also said the world community should not be surprised if death rates begin to rise rapidly, noting the "lag time" it takes for the coronavirus to run its course after cases increased in June and early July.

"We have only really experienced this rapid increase in cases in the last five to six weeks," Ryan said. "So I don't think it's a surprise if deaths start to increase again."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief health officer for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, also warned this week that the United States has not passed its first phase of the coronavirus as cases continue to spread.

"We are still knee deep in the first wave of this," Fauci said during a live broadcast on Monday on social media.

"Instead of looking at the public health effort versus economic openness as if they were opposing forces … we should use the public health effort as a vehicle and a pathway to a safe reopening," Fauci said.

President Trump turned to Twitter on Thursday to express his frustration at the increasing number of coronaviruses.

"For 1/100 time, the reason we show so many cases, compared to other countries that have not done nearly as well as we have, is that our TEST is much bigger and better," Trump wrote. “We have tested 40,000,000 people. If we did 20,000,000, the cases would be half, etc. THEY WILL NOT REPORT!

Like Trump, DeSantis is pushing for schools to reopen in the fall, citing concerns about an "education gap" that he believes has caused online learning.

"I want our children to be able to minimize this educational gap that I think has developed," DeSantis said Thursday during a press conference in Jacksonville. "Despite good efforts online, it's just not the same. So I'm concerned about that gap."

The DeSantis conference came a day after the Palm Beach County School Board agreed that classes, beginning in August, will be held online for the 2020-2021 school year.

The final vote on whether classes in Palm Beach will take place virtually or in person is scheduled for July 15, according to local news outlet WPTV.

DeSantis added that parents should be able to make the decision to have their children take classes online if they don't feel comfortable attending classes in person.

"If a parent wants to opt for virtual education, they should be able to do it," said DeSantis. "We should not force them to make any kind of decisions."