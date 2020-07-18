Florida residents hosting & # 39; COVID-19 & # 39; parties, some led by gang members: sheriff

Florida gang members have allegedly been throwing massive parties at vacation rental homes in hopes of spreading the coronavirus, according to authorities.

Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson reported that the sheriff's office has received more than 600 noise complaints, many related to what Gibson called "COVID-19 parts." Gibson reported that over the next weekend, his deputies plan to step up patrols in areas where the parties are known to happen.

"From what I have been told, they are referred to as COVID-19 parties where they are really getting together and trying to mix together to potentially spread the virus to each other if they are asymptomatic or whatever the case might be," he said. Gibson.

Gibson said such parties range in size from 50 to 400 people, some from other parts of central Florida, Click Orlando reported. The parties seem to happen largely in vacation rental properties, specifically in three gated housing developments.

Gibson raised the issue as Osceola County experiences an increase in COVID-19 cases. Younger people who attend such parties can only experience mild symptoms if they become infected, but the danger is to their family members, particularly the most vulnerable older population.

"The problem is when you have this and you take it home with your parents or grandparents, and you unknowingly pass that virus on to them, and potentially end your life, it's just not worth it," Gibson said. "And I think sometimes our young people only think in the moment."

He mentioned an incident in April where a man was shot dead during one of these house parties. Demetrius Cox, 20, was arrested after shooting a man at one of the parties at the house, FR24 News reported.

"Well, a lot of times, we've been discovering that there are people here who are ugly people you wouldn't want in your neighborhoods," added Gibson. "There are some gangs that rent these houses and come to Osceola County."

Gibson plans to work with county commissioners and politicians to develop some kind of law or ordinance to prevent this type of party from happening. Until then, just ask residents to call sheriffs or report any parties they see advertised on social media.

"We are not going to issue appointments when we go to these houses when we see these open house parties. We are going to put them on the road. They will not be allowed to stay."