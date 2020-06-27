Florida sees third day of record coronavirus cases in a week

Florida health officials reported a new record in increasing daily coronavirus cases on Saturday, making it the third day this week that a record was broken.

The Health Department reported more than 9,600 new cases of COVID-19, beating Friday's record of nearly 9,000 cases. The state has reported more than 132,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 4,000 deaths.

In an attempt to stop the increasing number of new cases, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos A. Giménez said he would close all county beaches from July 3-7.

Miami-Dade has the highest rate of coronavirus cases in the state with more than 30,000 reported cases in the county.

"The closure can be extended if conditions do not improve and people do not follow the new normal rules that require the use of masks always inside commercial establishments and outdoors when social distancing of at least 6 feet is not possible," said Giménez it's a statement.

At a press conference on Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis advised people to take safe precautions, but rejected the idea of ​​enforcing a state mask regulation.

"We have warned that it is something that could have an impact," DeSantis said. "At the same time, being a police officer and applying criminal penalties is likely to be counterproductive."

Several counties have mandatory mask rules, including Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Miami-Dade. But masks have become a politicized issue and several conservative leaders have hesitated to enforce them, and some have even referred to regulations as "draconian."

According to local media reports, a Leon County Republican County President partnered with Republican State Representative Anthony Sabatini and filed a lawsuit against the county-wide mandate mandating the wearing of masks indoors when the social distancing.

The state's Department of Business and Professional Regulation announced Friday that it temporarily suspended in-person alcohol consumption in all bars across the state.

This latest ban is an attempt to discourage younger demographic groups from engaging in risky behaviors, as the coronavirus pandemic remains a threat.

"Community broadcasting is being driven by the 18- to 35-year-old group," DeSantis said Friday.

DeSantis also said that in recent weeks, the trend for who tests positive for coronavirus is no longer the age group 65 and older, but that the test results are positive for people with a median age of 33 years. .

"It is a paradigm shift because we are dealing with young people, people who are going to be asymptomatic and people who are becoming infected in a community setting, not in an outbreak setting where you know who to identify, isolate and contact." Dr. Anthony Fauci said during a White House Task Force briefing on Friday.

The task force held a briefing for the first time in two months, as the United States reported a record high of 40,000 new cases in one day on Friday.

Several states that initially reopened their economies rapidly have seen spikes in coronavirus cases in the past week.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that the state will pause its reopening strategy in a bid to stop the numbers.

The Florida governor had not made such an announcement at this time.