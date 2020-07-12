Florida sets bleak record for coronavirus with nearly 500 deaths in one week

Florida set a weekly record of nearly 500 coronavirus-related deaths, an increase of approximately 16 percent from the last reported highest weekly death rate in May.

The state Department of Health reported 95 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the weekly total to 496 deaths, which is an average of 71 deaths per day.

Florida's weekly average mortality three weeks ago was around 30 deaths before the state began to see spikes, reaching its current daily record of 120 deaths reported on Thursday.

The state reported 10,383 new cases on Saturday, bringing the state's total to 254,511 cases and 4,200 deaths.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned earlier this week that the global community should expect an increase in deaths, after weeks of increased cases of coronavirus.

"In April and May, we were dealing with 100,000 cases a day," said WHO health expert Dr. Michael Ryan during a press conference on Tuesday. "Today we are dealing with 200,000 per day."

The previous weekly record for average daily cases reported was 60, set on May 8. Florida then saw a drastic drop in cases, but health experts don't believe this pattern will happen again.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis allowed parts of the state to reopen Phase One on May 4, and by May 18, the entire state, including the most affected areas of Miami-Dade, was allowed to begin reopening restaurants, offices and restaurants. manufacturing, although Miami-Dade was the only county required to limit the restaurant's capacity to 50 percent.

Ryan explained that the sharp increase in cases is not strictly due to an increase in testing, adding: "This epidemic is accelerating."

Testing has increased tremendously, but the ratio of people who test to positive results has increased. In early June, the daily percentage of positive tests was around 5 percent, but the daily rate of positive cases for the past week exceeded 19 percent.

Health experts have said the death rate increases two to four weeks after infection rates have skyrocketed.

"So I don't think it's a surprise if deaths start to increase again," Ryan said Tuesday.

President Trump has expressed frustration with health experts' warnings, turning to Twitter on Thursday to say, "For the hundredth time, the reason we show so many cases, compared to other countries that have not done so well. like us, is that our PROOF is much bigger and better ".

“We have tested 40,000,000 people. If we did 20,000,000 instead, the cases would be half, etc. DO NOT REPORT! Trump added.

DeSantis has echoed the president's rhetoric, claiming that the threat of infection has not increased, but that evidence is more readily available.

"There is no need to be afraid," he said earlier this week.

"There have been far more infections than documented cases & # 39; & # 39 ;, DeSantis said Monday." But it's not really evidence that it's more frequent. "

The governor, like the president, has pushed for schools to reopen in the fall, citing concern over an "education gap" that will cause virtual learning.

"I want our children to be able to minimize this educational gap that I think has developed," DeSantis said Thursday during a press conference. "Despite good efforts online, it's just not the same. So I'm concerned about that gap."

Trump announced Wednesday that he would consider cutting funds for schools that remain closed for face-to-face classes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fifteen minutes later, on Wednesday, Trump criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines on how schools could safely reopen in-person classes, saying they were "impractical" and demanding they loosen up. The restrictions.

"I do not agree with @CDCgov about their very difficult and expensive guidelines for opening schools, "Trump tweeted Wednesday." While they want them to open, they are asking schools to do very impractical things. I will meet with them! "

CDC has said they will not loosen the guidelines, but will publish more literature to address questions that schools may have.

"Our guidelines are our guidelines, but we are going to provide additional reference documents to help communities trying to open K-12 schools, parent reference documents, reference documents for schools to manage symptoms, reference documents for facial masks and for how to evaluate and monitor, ”CDC Director Robert Redfield said in an interview with ABC's Good Morning America on Thursday.

Associated Press contributed to this report.