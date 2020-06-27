Florida Sets New Daily Record With 9,585 Covid-19 Cases

courtesy of Maria Méndez

The coronavirus pandemic is causing uncertainty for those working to become American citizens, including Maria Méndez, who was fortunate to take the oath recently.

When the coronavirus arrived, Méndez thought that he could not finish the naturalization process until next year.

"I've been waiting for this moment, what it feels like most of my life," he told CNN on Saturday.

During the ceremony, she said that everyone was standing 6 feet away. The entire process, which generally takes over an hour, took less than five minutes.

"It was really surreal and a strange experience, but I am very grateful that, as I said, I was one of the lucky ones who still participated, despite the extreme circumstances we are living through now," said Méndez.

Living in fear: Mendez has lived in the United States most of his life. She came here when she was young as an undocumented immigrant from Mexico.

She said she considers Austin, Texas, her home, which is where she grew up and currently lives.

"There was always a feeling of uncertainty and anxiety. Because before a very young age, my mother told me … made me aware of our legal status," he said. "There is always a fear of growing up with that uncertainty," he added.

Mendez said fear of something happening to her and her family was one thing that motivated her to become a citizen.

"That was part of why I really wanted to be a US citizen. To be able to vote in a country where, you know, I lived my whole life basically. And, two, to feel that weight lifting a little bit," she said.