Florida sets record for coronavirus deaths for fourth consecutive day

The 257 deaths reported Friday were the highest one-day figure Florida reported during the pandemic, and four more deaths than Thursday, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.

One-day records for the state were also set on Wednesday (216) and Tuesday (186).

Florida, along with states like Texas, Arizona and California, saw the number of their new daily infections increase from mid-June to July.

The daily number of new cases has recently declined in those four states. The still-increasing daily death count in Florida matches what health experts have said they expect: increases in deaths will occur two to four weeks after increases in cases.