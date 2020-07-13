Florida Sheriff, deputies will now pay homage & # 39; to every fallen police officer in the U.S.

A Florida sheriff says his deputies "will honor our fallen brothers or sisters" whenever a law enforcement officer is killed in the line of duty in the United States.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood made the announcement after the deaths of Ismael Chávez and Edelmiro Garza, two officers from the McAllen Police Department in Texas who were killed Saturday in what authorities described as a shooting in a ambush.

"Effective immediately, when a law enforcement officer is killed in the line of duty anywhere in this great country, we will wear our mourning pancakes on our insignia for five consecutive days," Chitwood wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday. at night.

"All Sheriff's Office facilities will fly the American flag at half-staff during this period of mourning," he added.

And on its Facebook page, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office "will honor our fallen brothers and sisters and their families during this period of remembrance."

Chitwood says he has sent the instructions to every member of his office, and this week they will use the mourning crepes until Friday in memory of Chavez and Garza.

"I would ask you to take a moment this week to remind these fallen officers, along with their families, that they have made the ultimate sacrifice to keep their communities and our great nation safe," he added.