Florida state student government cancels Senate president over Catholic beliefs, lawsuit

The student government of a Florida university has expelled its president from the Senate over comments he made in private about his Catholic beliefs, but now his lawyers say his refusal to appeal violates student rules and federal law.

Jack Denton was removed as Florida State University Senate President on June 5 after student senators claimed his comments were "transphobic," "racist" and a "clear violation between the separation of church and state." .

In a private chat about ways to be "allies," Denton said, "Everyone should know that BlackLivesMatter.com, Reclaim the Block, and the ACLU advocate for things that are explicitly anti-Catholic."

He said BLM "fosters a 'queer affirmation network' and defends transgender. The ACLU defends the law that protects abortion facilities and sued states that restrict access to abortion. This is a bit explicit. , but I think it is contrary to the teaching of the church on the common good. "

A vote of mistrust was called against Denton (38-3-3) and was replaced by Ahmad Daraldik, who, as many Jewish students have pointed out, has a documented history of anti-Semitic publications since 2012 and as recent as July, during his time as president of the senate.

Despite a Change.org petition calling for Daraldik's removal, based on his comments, garnering more than 10,000 signatures, he remained after a vote to remove him failed to meet the required two-thirds majority on June 17.

The Alliance Defending Freedom, which sent a letter to the public university on behalf of Denton on Wednesday, said the Student Government Association refuses to let it appeal, The College Fix reports.

Denton's appeal says that the Senate's failure to remove his replacement from anti-Semitic comments contradicts his claim to "apply a neutral standard requiring the president of the student Senate to avoid" offensive "speech in general."

"Rather, the student senate took action against me because it disadvantaged my particular religious discourse. This is a 'differential treatment' based on my religion in violation of section 206.1," he writes.

Denton requests that the administration declare that the vote of no confidence violated his rights under university policy and the US Constitution, Instructs the Supreme Court of Students to order the Senate to reinstate him and compensate him for wages lost since their improper removal.

"In the guise of creating a 'safe space', FSU students rallied to cancel Jack's First Amendment freedoms and silence Jack because of his religion, in violation of the SGA code of ethics for school and student body constitution, "Tyson Langhofer, an ADF attorney representing Denton, said in a statement.

"A university that promotes true diversity allows students to fight with different points of view, rather than crush dissent," added Langhofer, director of the ADF Center for Academic Freedom. "The SGA student senate has not respected Jack's liberties."