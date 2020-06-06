Florida Supreme Court blocks assault weapons ban

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Supreme Court is blocking the voter assault weapons ban in 2022, saying in a Thursday ruling that the ballot summary is misleading because it does not clearly state that an exemption clause applies to owner, not the weapon itself.

A group called Ban Assault Guns now sponsored the proposed constitutional amendment, inspired by the mass shooting at a Parkland high school that left 17 people dead. Possession of any semi-automatic rifle or shotgun capable of holding more than ten rounds of ammunition would have been prohibited.

The amending language would have made an exception for anyone who already legally owned an assault weapon as long as they registered it with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

CLEVELAND BAKERY OWNERS ARM TO DEFEND BUSINESS BETWEEN RIOTS: "WE DID NOT HAVE A CHOICE"

But the court in a 4-1 opinion said the summary of the ballot was misleading because it said that the weapons it owned legally before the initiative was approved would be exempt.

The court ruled that voters would be misled because the initiative would not have protected the gun itself, but the person who legally owned it. In other words, people who legally owned a gun could not sell it or give it to someone else.

"While the ballot summary is intended to exempt registered assault weapons that they legally owned prior to the Initiative's effective date, the Initiative does not categorically exempt the assault weapon, only possession of the current owner's assault weapon. By therefore, the summary of the ballot is affirmatively misleading, ”the court wrote in its opinion.

Judge Jorge Labarga disagreed with the majority and said that the 75-word limit in the summary of the ballot cannot provide all the details of the entire initiative. But he said the language was clear.

"The title and summary of the ballot provide fair notice and equip voters to educate themselves on the details of the Initiative," Labarga wrote. "Accordingly, the Initiative must be placed on the ballot."

If the language was approved and the group had gathered enough requests to put it on the ballot, it would have needed 60% voter approval to approve,

The failure triggered a strong reaction from Ban Assault Weapons now. The group is chaired by Gail Schwartz, whose nephew Alex Schachter, 14, was killed during the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Valentine's Day 2018.

"The Supreme Court, now controlled by the NRA in the same way as our Governor and our Legislature, has fundamentally failed the people of Florida," Schwartz said in a press release. "Not only has the Legislature recently made it difficult to vote. Initiatives, now people must also face a court of right-wing ideologues that will only approve initiatives with which they agree politically."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The state had certified about 175,000 of the more than 766,000 voter signatures needed to put the proposal on the ballot. But since the petitions used language that the court says is invalid, the group cannot simply modify the summary of the ballot. I would have to start again.

Attorney General Ashley Moody opposed the voting initiative, as did the National Rifle Association, which hired a legal team to fight it.

"We are satisfied with the Court's ruling. It is extremely important that when a voter enters the voting booth, they know what they are voting for, ”said Moody's spokeswoman Lauren Cassedy.

The group that launched the initiative raised around $ 2 million in the effort to include it on the 2022 ballot, including more than 300 donations from Parkland residents. The Americans for Gun Safety Now group contributed at least $ 260,000 to the effort, but a spokeswoman said it had no comment because it was not involved in legal proceedings.