Florida suspect arrested for shooting death of Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer

Florida police said Monday they arrested a suspect in the shooting death of an off-duty officer of the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissioner.

Eliceo Hernández, 20, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to the Hendry County Sheriff's Office.

Agents responded to reports of a shooting early Sunday morning in a neighborhood in LaBelle, about 55 kilometers northeast of Cape Coral, and found Julian Keen Jr., 30, shot dead, authorities said .

"Our hearts ache today," Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden said in a statement. "He was a remarkable man for the depth of his commitment to everything around him."

The Florida Highway Patrol Command Officers Association on Sunday described Keen as "a genuine officer who would literally give the shirt to ANYONE who needed it."

The deputies had arrested three people for questioning on Sunday afternoon, FOX 13 from Tampa Bay reported. Investigators said they were able to determine through interviews that Keen and another man had witnessed a reckless driver, and Keen followed the driver in his truck. After both Keen and Hernández stopped, officials said Keen confronted Hernández and was later shot.

Hernández was being held on $ 500,000 bail. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Associated Press contributed to this report..