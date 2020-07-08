Florida teachers say state decision to reopen schools could be deadly

Concerned teachers and staff say that going back to school just doesn't make sense.

"They have not given us guidance. They have not given us meaningful regulations to reopen our schools, and in the midst of a pandemic, we have been told that we have to reopen schools when hell or heyday comes," said Fedrick Ingram, president. from the Florida Education Association, told CNN Tuesday night.

At least one superintendent has said he will allow "local conditions at the time" to dictate whether schools open.

"I will not reopen our school system on August 24 if conditions are as they are today," Miami-Dade County Public Schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho said Tuesday. "Our reopening plan contemplates a phase two reality. We are still in phase one, a phase that has degraded in recent weeks."

The state's decision aligns with President Donald Trump's desire to reopen schools in the fall. On Tuesday, Trump said he was pressuring governors to reopen schools in an effort to get the country to reopen as well. At least 35 states currently report an upward trend in new cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

At least six associations representing teachers and parents, including the National Association of Parents and Teachers and the American Federation of Teachers, have criticized the President's push. reopen schools. They give guidance on how to do it from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and government conflicts.

"Public school educators, students, and parents must have a voice in critical conversations and decisions about reopening schools," the statement read. "The president should not shamelessly make these decisions."

Teachers ask where to find living wills

"It's about life and death," said Ingram. He said that while many teachers are in their 30s and 40s, that does not mean they would not risk entering the classroom..

"What if you have a healthy teacher at school taking care of elderly parents? What if you have a teacher at school who has a sick child at home? What if you have a pregnant teacher, someone with some underlying problems?"

"We are not answering those questions."

One of the teachers who will soon have to return is Tracy Merlin, who teaches elementary students and says that it is almost impossible for instructors to guarantee the safety of their students in current circumstances.

"When I started teaching, we were concerned that children would pass notes at school. We were concerned that children would chew gum. We are now dealing with pandemics that enter our classroom and shooters," he said. "This is a very harsh reality for teachers across the country."

But it is also impossible to guarantee that teachers are safe.

"This morning, when I was searching on social media, teachers posted, 'Where can I get a living will?' It's not what we're going to do for science this year or social studies. "Who is a person I can contact to get a living will?" Merlin said. "That is completely unacceptable."

& # 39; My classroom was a germ factory & # 39;

The debate over reopening schools has reappeared rapidly as states that reopened weeks ago began to see a further surge in cases after what some saw as hopeful falls. With the virus now out of control and spreading, educators across the United States protest against decisions to return to business as usual.

But other groups have offered strong arguments in favor of returning the children to their desks.

"The importance of in-person learning is well documented, and there is already evidence of the negative impacts on children due to the closing of schools in the spring of 2020," the American Academy of Pediatrics recently wrote, representing pediatricians across the country.

"Prolonged time out of school and associated disruption of support services often result in social isolation, making it difficult for schools to identify and address significant learning deficits, as well as physical or sexual abuse, substance abuse , depression and suicidal ideation in children and adolescents, "the group said.

Lily Eskelsen García, president of the National Education Association, knows very well what the negative impacts of returning to the classroom could be.

"Those pediatricians who said we have to consider children's mental health, of course we do. But they did not say at the expense of their physical health," he told CNN.

Garcia said he previously taught nearly 40 high school students in a "small little classroom with a window."

"That was not healthy before the pandemic," he said. "My classroom was a germ factory. I knew I was going to catch someone's cold every year. This is different. This is a virus that kills people."