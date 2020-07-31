Florida teenager arrested in Twitter attack that hit Biden and Obama

The boy was arrested Friday morning in Tampa after an investigation by federal and state investigators, Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said Friday.

Warren said his office was handling the prosecution because Florida law allows more flexibility than federal law to charge a minor as an adult in a case like this.

"The FBI and the Justice Department will continue to collaborate with the office throughout the process," he said.

"These crimes were perpetrated using the names of famous people and celebrities, but they are not the main victims here. This BitCon was designed to steal money from regular Americans across the country, including here in Florida. This massive fraud was orchestrated right here in our backyard, and we are not going to put up with that, "Warren said.