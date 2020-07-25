Florida to discuss reopening bars, despite staggering positivity rate

Covid-19 hospitalizations in Florida have increased 79% since July 4, according to data obtained from the state Health Care Administration Agency (AHCA).

On July 4, the state registered 5,022 Covid-19 patients in Florida, AHCA data shows. On Saturday, AHCA reported 8,974 Covid-19 patients in the hospital, a 79% increase from Independence Day.

Saturday's figure reflects a decrease in 241 patients since Friday, when the number of patients in hospitals on Friday was 9,215, AHCA data shows.

According to AHCA, the agency began collecting the data on July 4; but he had only made public hospitalization data as of July 10.

Health system under tension: According to AHCA data, 50 hospitals in Florida have reached the capacity of the intensive care unit and do not show available beds in the ICU.

Eight of the capacity hospitals are in Miami-Dade County and six of them are in Broward County, AHCA data shows.

Another 42 hospitals have 10% or less of available ICU capacity, according to AHCA.

Notice: Florida hospitalization data only includes patients for whom Covid-19 is the primary reason for admission and care, according to AHCA.

Therefore, patients who are already in the hospital for other procedures and have tested positive for coronavirus are excluded from the state total.