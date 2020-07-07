Florida to Require Schools to Reopen in August Despite Increase in Coronavirus Cases

State Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran issued an emergency order on Monday requiring all "physical schools" to open "at least five days a week for all students."
According to the order, schools must completely reopen to "guarantee the quality and continuity of the educational process, the integral well-being of students and families and a return to Florida that reaches its full economic pace."
School districts must submit a reopening plan that meets the requirements of the new emergency order to the Department of Education.
School openings should also be consistent with safety precautions defined by the Florida Department of Health and local health officials and should "support Floridians, youth and adults, with underlying conditions that make them medically vulnerable," according to the order.
Teachers say it's dangerous to reopen
Teachers in some of Florida's largest school districts are pressing against the reopening plan.
"The governor and secretary are pushing a political and economic agenda for the safety and well-being of students, teachers, and school employees," the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association said in a statement this week. "While we know that face-to-face learning is optimal, CTA will not endorse a reopening plan that may expose students, teachers, or their families to illness, hospitalization, or death."
The teachers' association cited the language of the contract for teachers against unsafe working conditions and said that working in schools in August jeopardizes their health and the health of their students.
