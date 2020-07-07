Florida to Require Schools to Reopen in August Despite Increase in Coronavirus Cases







State Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran issued an emergency order on Monday requiring all "physical schools" to open "at least five days a week for all students."

According to the order, schools must completely reopen to "guarantee the quality and continuity of the educational process, the integral well-being of students and families and a return to Florida that reaches its full economic pace."

School districts must submit a reopening plan that meets the requirements of the new emergency order to the Department of Education.

School openings should also be consistent with safety precautions defined by the Florida Department of Health and local health officials and should "support Floridians, youth and adults, with underlying conditions that make them medically vulnerable," according to the order. The order appears to follow President Donald Trump's wishes. He tweeted , "SCHOOLS MUST OPEN ON THE FALL!" which Corcoran retweeted Late Monday after announcing the emergency order. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said last week, as cases stabilize in the state, that some city schools will reopen in the fall with tiered hours and limited student capacity in schools. classrooms. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said state law decides whether schools can reopen, and while he hopes schools can reopen, he will not if it would endanger students or teachers. Teachers say it's dangerous to reopen Teachers in some of Florida's largest school districts are pressing against the reopening plan. "The governor and secretary are pushing a political and economic agenda for the safety and well-being of students, teachers, and school employees," the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association said in a statement this week. "While we know that face-to-face learning is optimal, CTA will not endorse a reopening plan that may expose students, teachers, or their families to illness, hospitalization, or death." Orange County, which includes Orlando, has the eighth largest school district in the country with nearly 216,000 students and more than 25,000 employees. The teachers' association cited the language of the contract for teachers against unsafe working conditions and said that working in schools in August jeopardizes their health and the health of their students. United Teachers of Dade, which represents Miami-Dade County teachers in the fourth-largest U.S. school district, said schools are unlikely to reopen for in-person instruction because cases of coronaviruses are not yet declining. Schools are likely to return for virtual classes, the union said.

CNN's Dan Shepherd, Joe Sutton, Brian Ries and Sheena Jones contributed to this report.





