Florida TV reporter thanks viewer who saw her cancer while watching the broadcast

A local news reporter in Florida expressed gratitude on Thursday to one of the station's viewers, a total unknown, who contacted the journalist after seeing her on television and suspecting that she had undiagnosed cancer.

"A little ~ personal news ~ to share," Victoria Price of WFLA-TV in Tampa wrote on Twitter. "It turns out I have cancer. And I owe it to one of our wonderful @WFLA viewers for getting my attention. After tomorrow I'll be out of work, but I'll see you soon. "

Price said she had put personal medical check-ups in the background amidst the stress of the coronavirus pandemic, a time that for her included long hours of work and a new investigative role, all while adjusting to working remotely.

"We were covering the most important health history in a century, but my health was the furthest thing from my mind," he said.

Last month you received an email from a viewer who didn't know who told you that a lump you noticed on Price's neck reminded him of a symptom of his own cancer.

"Please check your thyroid," wrote the viewer after mentioning that he had noticed the lump while looking at one of Price's segments. "It reminds me of my neck. Mine turned out to be cancer. Beware."

Price said that if the viewer had not emailed her, she would never have gone to see her doctor and the cancer would have continued to spread.

"It is a terrifying and humiliating thought," he said.

Her doctor said the cancer has spread "but not too much," he added.

After some delays related to the coronavirus, he said he will undergo surgery to remove the tumor, his thyroid and some lymph nodes on Monday. She added that she and her doctor hope it will be her first and last surgery.

"I will always be grateful to the woman who did her best to send me an email, a total unknown," Price said. “The world is a difficult place these days. Don't forget to take care of yourself. Take care of each other. "

"It literally makes up for each and every negative and horrible viewer emails!" Price joked to a fellow local Florida news reporter who tweeted that for every "grumpy viewer with a sarcastic comment, there are dozens and dozens and dozens more. " there are those who are watching. "

WFLA tweeted that the station was "sending all our love to @WFLAVictoria and wishing him a speedy recovery."