Florida Wildlife Conservation Officer, 30, shot dead; 3 in custody, investigators say

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officer was found shot to death Sunday morning and three suspects are now in custody, investigators say.

Julian Keen Jr, 30, was out of service at the time of the shooting, Fox 13 reported.

Sheriff's agents responded to the scene early Sunday morning in LaBelle, about 55 miles northeast of Cape Coral, and found Keen, the Hendry County Sheriff's Office said.

Osceola County Sheriff's Office wrote On Twitter, Keen was killed while "taking off-duty action in a hit-and-run accident."

Three suspects were in custody and under investigation. No additional information was provided.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of FWC officer Keen," said Hendry County Sheriff Steven Whidden. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, FWC members, friends, and community. "We will do everything we can to bring justice to those guilty of their shooting deaths." Whidden continued, "We all knew Officer Keen, and he was not just our brother, but a role model for the community, we will miss him."

The Florida Highway Patrol Command Officers Association described Keen as "a genuine officer who would literally give the shirt to ANYONE who needed it."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hendry County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit.